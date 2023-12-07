1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Tops $58.01 on Exchanges

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for $58.01 or 0.00142402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $119.84 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

