Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $100,700.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,555,645 shares in the company, valued at $25,735,345.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $219,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $102,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $101,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $107,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 239,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.29. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

