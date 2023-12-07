AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Down 0.7%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.43 and last traded at $19.48. 386,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 420,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $231.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 2,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 41,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Company Profile

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

