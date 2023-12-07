Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $29,179.54 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $29,179.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ AGYS traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $84.33. 219,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,260. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 184.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,436.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

