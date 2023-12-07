Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.01

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.01 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 38.30 ($0.48). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 38.90 ($0.49), with a volume of 324,455 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.67) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.70 million, a PE ratio of -3,825.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Alliance Pharma news, insider Andrew Franklin sold 42,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £16,400.67 ($20,715.76). Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

