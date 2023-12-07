Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.17

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 71134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allianz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Allianz Stock Up 1.1 %

Allianz Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

