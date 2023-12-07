Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 127,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,950. The company has a market capitalization of $628.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $108,569,902.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

