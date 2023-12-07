Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.60.

GOOG stock traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.24. 15,930,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,564,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

