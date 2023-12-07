Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Insider Thomas C. Novosel Sells 6,000 Shares

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,159,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,981. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.