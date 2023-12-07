Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Insider Sells $211,370.76 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 54,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $211,370.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Bornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 47,756 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $204,395.68.

On Monday, November 20th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 27,631 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $106,103.04.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 49,508 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $139,612.56.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 24,809 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $80,381.16.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $235,880.32.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $627,164.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 264,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,961. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $342.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.94.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 144.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 241,384 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

