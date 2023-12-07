Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 384,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 799,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

Angi Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Angi’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Angi by 30.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 235,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Angi by 65.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

