Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.19 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $279.30 million and approximately $33.19 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00016880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,294.07 or 1.00068777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009914 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02730226 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $36,442,998.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.