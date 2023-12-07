Apexium Financial LP Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $77,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.12. 22,598,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,887,746. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $394.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

