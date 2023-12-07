Appulse (CVE:APL) Shares Down 10.3%

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 10,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 15,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Appulse Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30.

About Appulse

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

