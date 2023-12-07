AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells $403,968.00 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.49. The stock had a trading volume of 253,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.99. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.78 and a 52 week high of $133.79.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AptarGroup by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,060 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,416,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.