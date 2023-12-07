Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.06 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Ark has a total market cap of $185.86 million and $17.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002418 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002089 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002333 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,412,092 coins and its circulating supply is 177,411,976 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.