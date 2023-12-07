Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.10)-(0.09) EPS.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $26.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $8,678,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,440,149 shares in the company, valued at $759,926,547.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $8,678,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,440,149 shares in the company, valued at $759,926,547.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,917,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,090,863.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,368,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,879,233 and have sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 274.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 106,674.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 69.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 880,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 145.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 837,383 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

