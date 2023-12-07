Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.10)-(0.09) EPS.

Asana Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.30. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 237,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,147,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,898,436 shares in the company, valued at $838,222,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $249,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 237,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,147,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,222,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,368,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,879,233 and have sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 69.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after buying an additional 880,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities reduced their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.