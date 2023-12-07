Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.10)-(0.09) EPS.
Asana Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.30. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $26.27.
In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 237,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,147,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,898,436 shares in the company, valued at $838,222,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $249,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 237,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,147,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,222,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,368,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,879,233 and have sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities reduced their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
