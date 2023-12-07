AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 11,500 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 69,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,334. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on AMK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.