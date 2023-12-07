Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$4.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of TSE:ATH traded up C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.65. 5,664,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,606. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.12.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 35.44%. The business had revenue of C$379.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4636804 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

