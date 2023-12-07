Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.69) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.69). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.69), with a volume of 20,871 shares changing hands.
Augean Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £389.45 million and a P/E ratio of 26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
