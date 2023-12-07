AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,710.62 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,584.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,519.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,840.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 85.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

