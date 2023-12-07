Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $26.71 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.71 or 0.00061658 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $9.77 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004111 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,815,074 coins and its circulating supply is 365,782,164 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.