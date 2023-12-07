Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Shares Down 33.3%

Shares of Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report) traded down 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 208,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 99,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avidian Gold Trading Down 33.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Avidian Gold Company Profile

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada.

