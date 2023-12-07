AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $79,825.20 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 1,152,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,586. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVDX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 8.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 9.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.