Balancer Reaches Market Capitalization of $229.49 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $4.26 or 0.00009865 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $229.49 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 60,564,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,878,552 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

