Bank of America Increases Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $11.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $8.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 56.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Pharvaris Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHVS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.42. 506,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -3.29. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 3,743,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,676,000 after buying an additional 496,524 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 4,406,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,097 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter worth $20,079,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Articles

