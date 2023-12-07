Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Shares Down 4.1%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.22 ($0.10). 38,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 733,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.57 ($0.11).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.26.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

