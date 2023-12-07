Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,503,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,448. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,800,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 374,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 616,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

