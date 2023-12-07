Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

BTE traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.77. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.005848 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.