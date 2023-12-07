Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at ATB Capital

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,667. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.19. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.005848 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

