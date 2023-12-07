Bison Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.64. 42,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,989. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

