Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

IAU traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.42. 1,835,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

