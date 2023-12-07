Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43,499.18 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $851.01 billion and approximately $28.32 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $43,499.18 on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00571841 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00120475 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00019385 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,563,818 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.