Bitcoin Price Hits $43,694.04 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $43,694.04 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 16% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $854.81 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.00565952 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00118801 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00019024 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,563,462 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.