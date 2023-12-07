Bitcoin SV Price Tops $52.33 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.33 or 0.00120535 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $59.94 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,410.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.97 or 0.00571215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,572,781 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

