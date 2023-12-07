Bitget Token (BGB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $719.22 Million

Bitget Token (BGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Bitget Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitget Token has a total market capitalization of $719.22 million and $13.41 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitget Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitget Token Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal. The official website for Bitget Token is www.bitget.com. The official message board for Bitget Token is www.instagram.com/bitget_official.

Bitget Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 0.51283043 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,884,622.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

