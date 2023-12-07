Bittensor Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.65 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $315.48 or 0.00726663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $7.45 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,225,553 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

