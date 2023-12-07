BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:DSU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 205,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,214. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
