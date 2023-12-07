BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $10.47.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
