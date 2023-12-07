BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 147,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $12.81.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
