BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 147,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 187.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 202,324 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 724.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 127,415 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 105,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 98,222 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.