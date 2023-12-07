BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Trading Down 1.1%

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 528 ($6.67) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.67). Approximately 77,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 96,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 534 ($6.74).

BlackRock Greater Europe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £532.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,105.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 501.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 521.58.

BlackRock Greater Europe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Europe’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. BlackRock Greater Europe’s dividend payout ratio is 4,117.65%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

