BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Dec 7th, 2023

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 1,070,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $1,013,424.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,143,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,840,606.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,917,591 shares of company stock valued at $61,596,358.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,473,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,310,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 371,009 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

