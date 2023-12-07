BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 1,070,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35.
Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $1,013,424.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,143,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,840,606.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,917,591 shares of company stock valued at $61,596,358.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
