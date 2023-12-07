BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 66.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BSTZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 388,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $378,008.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 152,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

