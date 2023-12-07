Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.09

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.09 and last traded at $73.78, with a volume of 652706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,539 in the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

