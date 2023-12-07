Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 353 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $19,425.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,037.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,019,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

