Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,054,000 after acquiring an additional 792,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $41,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

