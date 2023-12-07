Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Braze stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. 1,497,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,291. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $558,078.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at $22,510,839.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $558,078.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at $22,510,839.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,107,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,140 shares of company stock worth $12,405,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $688,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its holdings in Braze by 71.5% in the second quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 1,368.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 109,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

