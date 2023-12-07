Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 20,000 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bread Financial alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of BFH traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. 1,145,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.