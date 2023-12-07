Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $18.62 on Thursday, reaching $922.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,474. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $520.38 and a twelve month high of $999.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $898.82 and a 200 day moving average of $867.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.